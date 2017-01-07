It’s hard to tell which of the great technological promises we saw in 2016 will turn out to become a hot trend in 2017. Here are our safe bets:

Time lapse – it is catching quickly in corporate video productions, documentary films, commercial spots and everywhere else. The strength of the image will definitely make it last as a hot trend in video production.

VR 360 video – We have only seen the beginning of what 360 video can do… we strongly believe in the future of

360 video, and that the uses of 360 will spread and evolve to other areas of industry, including medical, instructional, and academic.

Drone aerial photography – with drone filmmaking already an established sub-industry, in 2017 we will see smaller, cheaper drones with better cameras. On the other hand, regulation in the US and Israel is becoming stricter, which will allow professional operators to sustain their marketshare without struggling with amateur competition.

Let’s see what other surprises 2017 will present us with!