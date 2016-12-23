Following the success of last year’s Christmas, we are proud to take part for t

he second time in the impressive ZDF production of Weihnachten in Bethlehem mit Markus Lanz.

The Highlight Films team of Palestinians and Israelis worked with the German production team of Kimmig Entertainment GMBH on the production of the concert, filmed in the Bethlehem Church of Nativity.

The concert recorded in St. Catherine will be aired on Dec 24th from 7:15pm Germany time.

The documentary film will be aired on Dec 25th from 12:35pm German time.

Link to the ZDF livestream: https://www.zdf.de/live-tv

Happy Holidays from the Highlight Films team!