Highlight Films provides unbeatable security for film/video productions in Israel and the West Bank. Our accumulative experience with hundreds of international productions puts us far ahead of any standard security company. All of our security experts and advisers at H.G.S – our sister company – have extensive experience in providing risk-assessment and security services to a wide range of American, European and other international production companies.

Check out our security information pages, and contact H.G.S Director Mr. Avi Gamson directly for more details.