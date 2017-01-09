The introduction of professional 360 video rigs, and especially the one-piece Nokia Ozo camera, have opened new horizons for the busy field of medical videos. It’s been quite frustrating to produce 2D and 3D medical videos in the last years, realizing that professional medical imaging software and hardware in the hospitals are superior to our own professional videography tools.

It’s all changing now with the new models of 360 video cams, and especially in the case of the Nokia Ozo. We can now produce fully immersive 360 videos of operations and medical procedures using the latest video

technology, and develop new ways to integrate VR and 3D medical imaging with our 360 / 3D video of the arena. Obviously, the future doesn’t stop here. Medical visualization is only beginning to explore the new dimensions of AR and VR. But in terms of the immediate applications of 360 medical video, many options are ready and able.

The unparalleled advantages of VR360 video, being immediate (in the case of the Nokia Ozo and other brands) immersive and viewed on “standard” screens – makes it a perfect tool for medical instruction, professional training and performance gauging.