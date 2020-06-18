Logo

4K DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF JERUSALEM

4K drone aerial footage of Jerusalem

Our 4K drone aerial footage of Jerusalem: all clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 4K, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $40 per second or $349 per clip.

All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

DJ4K_005_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up from Temple Mount corner

DJ4K_011_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Aerial view of the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem

DJ4K_009_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly past Sisters of Zion Monastery Mount Zion to Temple Mount

DJ4K_010_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Sisters of Zion Monastery from Above

DJ4K_003_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Temple Mount

DJ4K_008_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Sisters of Zion Monastery Mount Zion

DJ4K_002_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Temple Mount

DJ4K_007_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by level with Temple Mount

DJ4K_004_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by and back from Temple Mount

DJ4K_006_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly down by Temple Mount

DJ4K_075_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Mount Herzl, Jerusalem

DJ4K_079_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Payis Arena, Jerusalem

DJ4K_014_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount of Olives and Church of Gethsemane

DJ4K_078_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Teddy Stadium from above, Jerusalem

DJ4K_067_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem streets at dusk

DJ4K_064_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Modern City of Jerusalem

DJ4K_071_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount Herzl, Sculpture, Jerusalem

DJ4K_080_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Areas surrounding Jerusalem

DJ4K_068_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Highways outside Jerusalem at dusk

DJ4K_063_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Track and field near Jerusalem

DJ4K_062_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem surroundings

DJ4K_015_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Mount of Olives and Churches

DJ4K_017_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Church of Mary Magdalene in Gethsemane

DJ4K_076_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem

DJ4K_065_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Modern Jerusalem with flag

DJ4K_018_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount of Olives Cemetery and Gethsemane Churches

DJ4K_070_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem and surrounding areas

DJ4K_072_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Yad Vashem, Jerusalem

DJ4K_066_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem at dusk

DJ4K_073_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Yad Vashem, Jerusalem

DJ4K_019_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of All Nations from above

DJ4K_013_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Mary Magdalene from above

DJ4K_074_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount Herzl, Jerusalem

DJ4K_012_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back from Dormition Abbey to reveal Old City of Jerusalem

DJ4K_061_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem

DJ4K_016_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Gethsemane Church of All Nations

DJ4K_045_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem surroundings

DJ4K_041_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up to reveal Old City of Jerusalem at night

DJ4K_040_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back from Jerusalem city walls

DJ4K_044_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Hebrew University with Old City of Jerusalem in background

DJ4K_039_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem at night

DJ4K_042_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem at night

DJ4K_037_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Herodium from above

DJ4K_032_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up over Herodium

DJ4K_036_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly over Herodium

DJ4K_030_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly over Jerusalem

DJ4K_029_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Tomb of Avshalom in Kidron Valley

DJ4K_034_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Herodium

DJ4K_031_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem

DJ4K_026_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back to reveal Old City of Jerusalem

DJ4K_056_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Close fly by Knesset at night

DJ4K_053_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Chords Bridge at night

DJ4K_048_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Deir Tantur, near Bethlehem

DJ4K_024_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Old City of Jerusalem from above

DJ4K_054_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly past Chords Bridge at night

DJ4K_060_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Israel Museum

DJ4K_077_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly out from Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem

DJ4K_022_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back from Tower of David to see Old City of Jerusalem

DJ4K_025_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem

DJ4K_050_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Chords Bridge, Jerusalem

DJ4K_038_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem at night

DJ4K_047_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Modern Jerusalem

DJ4K_052_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Chords Bridge and Jerusalem at night

DJ4K_043_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem at night

DJ4K_023_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up over Tower of David to reveal Temple Mount

DJ4K_058_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up in front of Knesset at night

DJ4K_035_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Circling above Herodium

DJ4K_055_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Knesset, Jerusalem

DJ4K_001_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up and back to reveal Temple Mount

DJ4K_021_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem

DJ4K_046_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Hebrew University, Jerusalem

DJ4K_057_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Circle above Knesset at night

DJ4K_027_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in and up over Tower of David to reveal Temple Mount

DJ4K_020_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Mary Magdalene and Mount of Olives

DJ4K_059_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Supreme Court, Jerusalem

DJ4K_069_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem and surroundings

DJ4K_049_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Deir Tantur, near Bethlehem

DJ4K_033_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Herodium from above

ABOUT 4K DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF JERUSALEM

This footage collection offers 4K aerial views of many of Jerusalem’s iconic sites: the Old City with Al Aqsa (Temple Mount) on the east, and Jaffa Gate and Tower of David on the west. Mt. Olives, Mt. Zion, city center, Knesset, Government Ministries, Teddi football stadium and more. For footage filmed at higher altitudes, please check our 4K aerial collection of Jerusalem , filmed from a light airplane.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

