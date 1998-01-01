Your production company in Israel: about Highlight Films

Highlight Films is a video, film and television production company in Israel, providing professional production services in Israel, Palestine and Jordan. It was established in 1998 by Noam Shalev, and we soon became Israel’s leading production services house. We specialize in documentary, news, corporate and reality TV productions. In addition, we produce many still photography campaigns and shoots in Israel.
Above all, we pride ourselves on being a local production partner in Israel. We provide both creative, technical, logistical and managerial support to our customers. They include, for instance, hundreds of production companies, broadcasters, networks, corporations and organizations worldwide.
During the years we produced hundreds of international productions in a variety of fields and formats. With the Corona pandemic we developed our remote producing abilities, and now in 2022 we are ready for any production challenge, collaborating with customers who stay abroad, but can manage remotely any aspect of the shoot.
Since 1998, we provide fast, professional and virtually unrivalled service throughout Israel and the Palestinian territories. So whether it’s photography, filming, research, logistics, security or anything else your production might need, we’re here for you. Our researchers, producers and camera crews have years of experience in international productions, and we continue to improve our work flow. We know we are the best production services company in Israel, and we continue to get better. There is no other way.
In conclusion, we are proud to continue providing the highest level of services for the film, video and photo industries. And we’d love to be your production company in Israel.
We think that if choose us to be your production company in Israel, we shall provide any services you need. Stock footage of Israel and the neighbouring countries is one of these services. Highlight Films owns and operates one of the largest professional contemporary video archives of Israel.
We keep on adding new stock footage of Israel clips to the store. For instance, we are now re-shooting major parts of Israel and significant sites across the country in 8K.
Feel free to ask us anything you want to know about footage in Israel.