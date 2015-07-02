CAMERA CREW

Need to book a camera crew in Israel? Highlight Films offers the booking of fully equipped camera crews throughout Israel and the West Bank. Our camera crews specialize in either news shooting, corporate or commercial video. Other crews focus on documentary filming, as well as longer current affairs and features. Moreover, we are on good working terms with all other specialist cameramen, DOP’s and other film and video industry professionals in Israel.

When you book a camera crew in Israel with us, know that we have the latest camera sets, by Canon, Sony, Red, Arri and Panasonic. We can shoot in 8K, 6K, 4K and HD, and all our camera crews are very experienced and speak English. So when you book a camera set and camera crew in Israel, we assure you working with a local partner who guarantees work according to the highest professional standards.

We have camera crews in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on a daily basis but it’s always best to book in advance. The Highlight Films Tel Aviv office handles all crew bookings. We always prefer advance booking, especially when further coordination or non-standard equipment are required. In most cases we can provide camera crews in a short notice, but when highly-covered news events are happening, we are usually swamped with requests…Lights, grip and accessories are always available.