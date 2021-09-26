Logo

We produce corporate video productions in Israel for all kinds of international corporations, looking to get professional video from Israel: from hi-tech, banking and cyber security companies to industry, construction, infrastructure and building, as well as science and medicine. Here are some of the corporate videos we produced in the last years. All the videos below were filmed in Israel. Some were edited by us and others were edited by our customers.

The Jewish Agency by Highlight Films

Unedited Ride in Mobileye’s Self-Driving Car

Israeli Top Experts Endorse VitalOne Air Medical Transports

חי בזק , Memjet - Case Study

Hedera18 Hackathon Awards and Closing

Avis by Highlight Films

המתכון של עמותת מילבת לשיפור איכות החיים - תרמו לנו באמצעות עיגול לטובה

AT&T Foundry in Ra’anana, Israel: Starting Up in the Startup Nation | AT&T

Highlight Films Israel

Assuta - opening ceremony

The Jewish Agency 80 years

TA University Sport Center final

CORPORATE VIDEO PRODUCTIONS IN ISRAEL

There are many more examples of our corporate video productions in Israel: investor reports, product and sales videos, medical instruction videos, business and financial webinars and more. We’d be glad to share them with you.
We continue to produce corporate videos for international customers in Israel, and offer our services and experience.
Please contact us for your corporate video productions in Israel.

