Covid restrictions are back in Israel – August 2021

With the steady increase in the number of Covid-19 Delta variant cases in Israel, the government has begun imposing new restrictions. Several countries are on the list of “Forbidden Countries”, including the UK, United Arab Emirates and others. We are still producing without limitations, but Israelis must wear face masks indoors, and fast Covid tests are gradually becoming a condition for large gatherings.

We offer full remote production abilities for video and TV production together with producers and directors from all over the world.