Logo

Documentary Film Production in Israel

Home>Our Work>documentary film productions in Israel

In the last 23 years we managed the production of hundreds of documentary film productions in Israel, the Palestinian territories and throughout the Middle East. Among them, large international productions for the world’s leading broadcasters, such as Oliver Stone’s Persona non Grata and Ai Wei Wei’s Human Flow; flagship series such as BBC’s Empire and Sacred Wonders series, and many American, British, European, Asian and Australian documentary films.

For international documentary film productions we managed and collaborated with foreign teams – please check out our American TV productions and our International Showcase.

You can see some of our work on our film gallery. Below are our own documentary productions for international broadcasters, completed in the last two decades.

DOCUMENTARY FILM PRODUCTIONS IN ISRAEL: OUR FILMS

The Essential Link - the Story of Wilfrid Israel trailer

The Essential Link - the Story of Wilfrid Israel trailer

2016 - THE ESSENTIAL LINK

The Essential Link - the Story of Wilfrid Israel trailer

The Essential Link - the Story of Wilfrid Israel trailer

2011 - BEYOND THE BOUNDARIES

Adam Baruch Trailer

Adam Baruch Trailer

2010 - ONE OF HIS KIND

Bahad 1 Trailer

Bahad 1 Trailer

2009 – BAHAD 1

Magnificent Failure

Magnificent Failure

2008 – A MAGNIFICENT FAILURE

Munich Operation Bayonet on Israel-Catalog.com

Munich Operation Bayonet on Israel-Catalog.com

2006 – MUNICH OPERATION BAYONET

Al Jisr Trailer

Al Jisr Trailer

2005 – AL JISR

Last Stand Trailer

Last Stand Trailer

2005 – THE LAST STAND

ZakaTrailer

ZakaTrailer

2004 – ZAKA – LIVING WITH DEATH

Iraq Medai War Trailer

Iraq Medai War Trailer

2004 – IRAQ MEDIA WAR

Shooting Conflicts Trailer

Shooting Conflicts Trailer

2003 – SHOOTING CONFLICTS

Bootcamp Trailer

Bootcamp Trailer

2003 – BOOTCAMP

Facing The Dragon Trailer

Facing The Dragon Trailer

2003 – FACING THE DRAGON

Trailer

Trailer

2002 – BATTLE OF JENIN

Primetime War II (PTW2 Trailer)

Primetime War II (PTW2 Trailer)

2002 – PRIMETIME WAR II

Ecstasy Trailer

Ecstasy Trailer

2001 – ECSTASY

Trailer

Trailer

2001 – MORE WEDDINGS AND ANOTHER FUNERAL

Journet To Jerusalem Trailer

Journet To Jerusalem Trailer

2000 – JOURNEY TO JERUSALEM

Between the Lines Trailer

Between the Lines Trailer

1999 – BETWEEN THE LINES

Primetime Wat 1

Primetime Wat 1

1998 – PRIMETIME WAR

Site Search

Location

All rights reserved to Highlight Films Ltd. Israel 2022