Jerusalem offers so many great locations for any TV program dealing with religion and history. Today we have begun filming a great music TV show for Easter. Filming with the visiting crew and a choir takes place in and around Jerusalem.

Every year we produce the world’s leading Biblical Christian TV programs in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Jordan River and Galilee.

In the next weeks we have two more Easter shows to film. The crews, gear and cars are ready. All we need now is some good weather…