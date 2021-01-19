FILM PRODUCTION

We often manage and service film production in Jordan, our neighbour from the east. Since 1994, the borders between Israel and Jordan are open and allow for quick crossing of production teams and camera crews.

Some of our film productions in Jordan are managed by our Palestinian fixers and production managers, who carry Jordanian passports. In other cases, we collaborate with our sister companies in Amman: we assemble a team of experienced producers who can provide an efficient workflow that includes filming in both Israel, Palestine and Jordan, as well as safe and fast crossing of the international borders.

FILM PRODUCTION IN JORDAN: OUR EXPERIENCE

During the years we provided news and documentary production services for many international productions. Among them: Newsweek.com, PBS, BBC, National Geographic, Der Spiegel, Discovery, History Channel and more. Jordan is a land of unprecedented locations. It boasts Petra – the lost Nabatean city carved in rock; and Wadi Rum with its endless sand dunes. The most popular sites we film at are Petra, Wadi Rum and Amman, but we produced many shoots in other locations: Mt. Nebo, The Eastern bank of the Dead Sea, Jarash, Madaba, the Iraq-Joran border and others.