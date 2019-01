The Highlight Films team is getting ready for providing all production services for producers covering EUROVISION 2019 in Tel Aviv. The international song contest will take place in Tel Aviv on May 14 – May 18, 2019. We offer all video and TV production services before and around the event, and full local support for crews coming to Israel, including camera crews, producers, stock footage library and much more.

We are taking orders and bookings… Don’t wait too long!