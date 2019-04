In the last years we had the pleasure of working with Plimsoll Productions in the UK on the Nat Geo Hostile Planet series – a fantastic nature series premiering soon. We filmed in the Judean Desert and the Ramon Crater – don’t miss it…

Broadcast dates:

US and Canada on Sunday 29 April

UK & Ireland – 19 May 2019 @ 8pm

Europe – 26 May 2019 @ 20:55

Australia – 12 May 2019

Latin America – 20 April 2019

Israel – 26 May 2019 @ 22:00

Read more about our nature productions in Israel