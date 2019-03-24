Judean Desert safety training – we are ready to shoot!

Our production team specializes in filming in extreme conditions – rappelling and abseiling in mountainous areas, including cave research.

This week we took advantage of the good weather, and we gathered our team for a proficiency and safety training in the Judean Desert cliffs.

Our crew is ready, willing and able to embark on any production challenge involving rugged and challenging terrain.

In addition to extensively trained and certified producers and camera crews, we have full kits of professional rappelling equipment, 4*4 camera van and logistics vehicles.

So if you are planning a shoot in Israel that requires a unique access to challenging locations, give us a shout!