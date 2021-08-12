Logo

Medical video production in Israel

OUR EXPERIENCE - MEDICAL VIDEOS

We have been mastering professional medical video production in Israel for the last decade. Over the years we produced more than 250 medical videos in Israel and the West Bank. Among them – medical marketing videos, medical information and instruction, medical animation and other formats.
Our costumers are international pharmaceutical companies, research centers in the US and Europe and medical associations. In Israel we are very experienced in filming with local hospitals, medical research facilities, laboratories, private and public clinics, and so forth.
Between 2013-2021 we documented the planning and building of the Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital in Israel. As such, we followed the entire building process, from planning and breaking ground to the completion and beginning of work in the hospital in full capacity. We continue to film for various local and international customers from the medical and pharmaceutical industries; in addition, we continue researching and producing TV and video projects dealing with a variety of medical products, processes and facilities.
In 2020 we collaborated with SURGE for the production of international medical videos, filmed in Europe, the US and Asia. SURGE offers a groundbreaking educational platform for medical professionals.
Below are some of our medical videos. If you are looking for a professional video shot with medical organizations in Israel, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Galaxy
Galaxy
Galaxy
Galaxy
Galaxy
Galaxy
Galaxy
Galaxy
Galaxy

SCIENCE AND MEDICAL INDUSTRY REPORTS

Every year we produce dozens of scientific reports and medical industry video stories. We film with Israel’s leading research facilities and labs – the Technion, Weizmann Institute of Science, The Hebrew University, Bar Ilan university, Tel Aviv University and other leading institutes in Israel. In addition to videos, we also produce medical webinars in Israel for corporations, production companies and medical facilities worldwide.

Carmel hospital video by Highlight Films

Surge.is promo video June 2020

Health Tourism ENG

Benkovich Arabic Titles Full Ver

Healthy Brain Ageing - Ana Aslan International

Leumit HMO by Highlight Films

Assuta Ashdod by Highlight Films

Assuta hospital: throat / larynx

Einstein Institute of Mathematics – The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Dept of Physics, Bar-Ilan University, Israel - Interdisciplinary Interactions, World Class Research

The Weizmann Institute of Science

Bonus BioGroup

Helen Kimmel Center for Planetary Science, Weizmann Institute of Science

The Emmy Noether Mathematical Institute – Bar-Ilan University

Center for Mathematical Sciences - Technion

Einstein Institute of Mathematics – The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Einstein Institute of Mathematics – The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

