NEWS PRODUCTION SERVICES FOR ISRAEL GENERAL ELECTIONS: SEPTEMBER 17, 2019

Our teams are already providing news production services for coverage of the Israel general elections, including on Election Day.

We have several producers already working with visiting crews, providing news production services for shoots in Israel. On election day we will add more producers and camera crews. In addition to filming and interviewing politicians and experts, we offer live positions: We will be based on the headquarters of the Likud Party and of Kachol Lavan (Blue and White) party – the two largest parties.

let us know what kind of production services you are looking for. Following that, we’ll match you with an excellent camera crew/fixer in Israel.