Our latest TV commercial spot for Canon in Jerusalem

September 19, 2019

We are proud to share our latest commercial spot for Canon. Under the guidance of Jun Okuma, we took part in this exciting video filmed in several locations in Jerusalem. Production manager: Nitzan Almog. Casting director: Karin Neumann