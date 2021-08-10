Logo

OUR PRODUCTIONS FOR AMERICAN TV NETWORKS

We have more than two decades of experience in our productions for American TV networks in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. We produce news reports, documentary films and series, reality TV shows, TV drama series, music clips and live shows. Some of the work we do is commissioned by the network or channel. We film on site, and send the materials for editing by our customers.
Among our US clients: Amazon, Netflix, Apple-TV, PBS, History, Nat Geo US, Discovery US, Smithsonian, ESPN, MTV, Vice and more.
In other productions we work with the visiting production teams and camera crews.

Here are some of our productions for American TV:

Bill Nye Saves the World - Season 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The War Weapons of The Future | Powering The Future

FIGHTWORLD | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Transparent Season 4 - Clip: They Are They | Prime Video

WEED THE PEOPLE | Official HD Trailer (2019) | DOCUMENTARY | Film Threat Trailers

Captive | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Highlight Films Israel Expedition Unknown

Shahs of Sunset: Official Season 6 Trailer - Premiering July 16 8/7c (Season 6) | Bravo

Amare Stoudemire Israel Documentary (2016)

Experience the Tomb of Christ Like Never Before | National Geographic

"The Sign" Documentary"

Caracal: Inside Israel's Co-Ed Combat Corps.

God Is My Drug | Explorer

Official Trailer | Drain The Oceans | National Geographic UK

Walking the Bible - PBS

Mary Mary Performance Of "Yesterday" In Israel (2017)

Hostile Planet Trailer

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Gene of the Jews: 400 Minutes in the Desert | A&E

Was This Hidden Tunnel Used by the Knights Templar?

Ancient X Files: The Holy Grail

Latter Day Jew Trailer

The Anti-Circumcision Movement in Israel - The Jim Jefferies Show

Weediatrics: A Covert Medical Mission 2019 medical cannabis documentary trailer

Operation Change in Israel and Palestine | Full Episode

YOU CAN SEE MORE EXAMPLES AT THE LINKS BELOW

For more international productions we successfully completed in Israel, please check out our International Showcase and Documentary pages: reports, documentary series, reality TV, TV drama series and more.

