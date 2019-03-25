Following the last events on the Gaza border, it seems that Israel and Hamas are preparing for another round of clashes. The Highlight Films crews are very experienced in TV and video production services in and around Gaza and southern Israel. We offer the following services in both Israel and Gaza:

Fixers

Camera crews

Live positions and satellite uplink

Security agents (in Gaza)

Field editing services

and many other production services in both areas.

Our office producers are on an online alert system that allows us to get reliable information at real time, and we share this information with all our crews, 24/7.

Protective kits – Bullet proof vests, helmets and gas masks are still available for rental, though we may run out of kits tomorrow or on Wednesday.

For more information about our video production services in South Israel and in Gaza, please contact us.