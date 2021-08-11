Video Production with Covid in Israel

OUR COVID EXPERIENCE Since February 2020 we have experienced in all kinds of TV and video productions in Israel. We developed our own Covid protocols. In addition, we activated a system that allows us to quickly integrate our Covid protocols and the Israel health regulations, with our customers’ Covid regulations and requirements.

OUR COVID COMPLIANCE OFFICERS We have completed the training of four experienced field producers as Covid-19 compliance officers in Israel. The extensive training we offer to our prospective Covid-19 compliance officers includes: learning about the #CoronaVirus and the facts we know about the virus and its ways of spreading; recognising crucial points in the production workflow and avoiding potential points of danger; checking the crew and cast for temperature and gathering information about their contacts with corona patients; Forbidding anyone who may be exposed from the set; making sure all participants keep social distancing and wear masks throughout the day; supervising transport and catering, and so forth. Our Covid compliance officers follow the Israel health regulations and advisories and WHO recommendations. You can read more about about Covid production insights in a recent LinkedIn article we published on Nov. 16, 2020

REMOTE VIDEO PRODUCTION MADE POSSIBLE Prior to the Covid era, many of our productions involved arriving crew members to israel. That ended on March 2020. Since then, we offer remote production services to producers and directors who want to be involved in the shoot. We are using remote viewing kits with BlackMagic Web Presenter devices (4K and HD) in order to show the footage and audio of our camera or cameras in real time, so the director can watch it live.



– Per request, we can add GoPros and Mobile cams in order to give additional angles for the director.