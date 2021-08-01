LOCAL PRODUCTION

Why would you need a local production partner in Israel? Well, before Corona, we had hundreds of producers, directors, cameramen and crew members coming to Israel for filming. However we all realize that reality has changed… People will not fly to locations, most likely until the end of 2021.



We offer to do everything for you, exactly the way you want it. Our producers, directors and professional crews are the best in the country, and they all have rich experience in international productions: For instance – documentary, current affairs, corporate, news and commercial shoots.



We use BlackMagic Web Presenter and similar devices for allowing directors and producers to remotely execute their shoot.