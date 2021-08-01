A Local Partner for Film Production in Israel

Our experience in film production in Israel includes a large variety of cinematic projects. Highlight Films have been providing production services to American and European feature films productions, produced in Israel and Palestine since 2002.

In some film projects, only a few scenes are filmed in Israel. We often film plates for completion of studio filming abroad.All film productions are managed by our Israeli and Palestinian teams, in collaboration with the visiting staff.

OUR SERVICES

We work with the best film industry professionals and suppliers in Israel. Furthermore, our production team is experienced in preparing and managing complicated sets. Professional feature film equipment is largely available in Israel. In addition, all professional support and logistics services are available as well. Please note that we no longer use film, since there are no more professional film processing labs in Israel. Nevertheless, in art video and IMAX shoots we courier daily reels to Europe or the US for processing. Due to the travel time, set clearance may be a bit Challenging.