OUR LICENSE TERMS

1. The licensed footage may be used in perpetuity, in all media, worldwide. The Stock Files may not be used, in part or in whole, as a trademark or service mark, nor may you claim any proprietary rights of any sort in the Stock Files, or any part thereof.



2. All Footage on the Highlight Films Ltd. websites is protected by United States and international copyright laws and treaties. Highlight Films Ltd. owns all rights, including the copyrights in and to the Footage. Your rights to use any Footage are subject to the terms of this license agreement and are conditioned upon your full payment to Highlight Films Ltd. for your use of the Footage.



3. By this Agreement, Highlight Films Ltd. grants you specific personal, non-exclusive, non-transferable rights to use the Footage licensed by incorporating it into another work such as a video clip, documentary film, videogram, multimedia presentation, corporate video, internet website, social media page or virtual site. The footage in this website is not intended to be used for feature films distributed commercially, TV commercial spots on TV channels, special venue screenings or exhibitions and any other uses that require a full personal release and other specific authorizations from any person appearing in the video clips licensed.



4. Copyright: Highlight Films Ltd., its Licensors and Contributors retain all right, title, and interest in and to the Stock Files not expressly granted by the License Grant above. Such rights are protected by the United States and International Copyright laws and international treaty provisions. You may be held legally responsible for any copyright infringement that is caused or encouraged by your failure to abide by the terms of this agreement.



5. No Warranty: The footage in the Israel Stock Footage store is intended to editorial uses. The persons depicted in some of the footage clips have not signed releases of any kind, and the use of their faces, facial characteristics or identities is solely at the responsibility of the licensee. Highlight Films Ltd. makes no representation or warranty with respect to the use of faces, facial characteristics or identities of persons depicted in any stock file, and you must satisfy yourself that all necessary rights, model releases, consents or permissions as may be required for your intended usage are secured. Highlight Films Ltd. makes no representation or warranty with respect to the use of names, trademarks, logos, registered or copyrighted designs or works of art depicted in any Stock File, and you must satisfy yourself that all necessary rights, model releases, consents or permissions as may be required for your intended usage are secured.



6. All Highlight Films Ltd.’s stock footage files are provided “as is”, in the video format and resolution described in the website. Highlight Films Ltd. makes no representation or warranty either express or implied including but not limited to any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for any particular use, quality of image, or compatibility with any computer hardware or other equipment, operating system or software program.



7. Neither Highlight Films Ltd. nor any of its directors, officers, employees, subsidiaries, affiliates, or agents shall be liable for any damages, whether direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential, or other damages arising out of the use of, or the inability to use, the footage files.



8. You agree to take all reasonable steps to prevent any third party from duplicating or distributing any of the Footage included in your finished work for uses not included in this agreement. You may not resell, redistribute or transfer the Footage or any portion of the Footage except as specifically provided herein.



9. You may not share any Footage by providing access to the Footage on shared disk drives, computer networks, intranets of any nature or otherwise.



10. You may not use any Footage (in whole or in part) as a trademark, logo or an element thereof, unless specifically authorized in advance by Highlight Films Ltd.



11. You may not produce or otherwise create for resale or distribution, printed reproductions of any portion of the Footage on canvas, paper or any other medium.



Please contact us with any question about stock footage of Israel.