PHOTOGRAPHY PRODUCTION SERVICES IN ISRAEL: LOCATION SCOUT

Our experienced location managers can find the photo locations you are looking for. We provide Israel photo production services all across the country. From the high peaks of the Galilee, to the dry wilderness of the Negev Desert; from the beautiful Mediterranean shores, to the Biblical sites and the unique Israeli landscape, such as that of the Judean Desert and the high intensity urban atmosphere of Tel Aviv.

Israel is small, and you can drive its entire length in one day, so even a short location recce can be useful if planned efficiently.

We have a huge collection of location still photos. In addition, our archive presents shots of virtually everywhere in Israel. So we can always show you the location you would like to visit.

PRODUCTION CREW

The Highlight Films producers are experienced with all kinds of field productions. we provided photo production services for British, French, American, Danish, Italian, Polish and Canadian photographers and producers. They all came to Israel to film their spots, editorials or catalogs, and we provide all local services.

During the years we have composed a carefully selected list of suppliers, colleagues and service providers who fit our professional standards. Therefore to each photo shoot production, we will bring the most of our experience and contacts.