Highlight Films offers professional photography production services in Israel for visiting international productions. We have two decades of experience in providing services to international photo shoot productions. Among them we produced fashion still shoots in Tel Aviv, The Mediterranean shores, the Dead Sea and the Negev Desert, as well as photo ads, medical catalogs, commercials and more. We know how to handle all parts of the Israel photo production, while efficiently coordinating with the foreign crew arriving to Israel.
Our experienced location managers can find the photo locations you are looking for. We provide Israel photo production services all across the country. From the high peaks of the Galilee, to the dry wilderness of the Negev Desert; from the beautiful Mediterranean shores, to the Biblical sites and the unique Israeli landscape, such as that of the Judean Desert and the high intensity urban atmosphere of Tel Aviv.
Israel is small, and you can drive its entire length in one day, so even a short location recce can be useful if planned efficiently.
We have a huge collection of location still photos. In addition, our archive presents shots of virtually everywhere in Israel. So we can always show you the location you would like to visit.
The Highlight Films producers are experienced with all kinds of field productions. we provided photo production services for British, French, American, Danish, Italian, Polish and Canadian photographers and producers. They all came to Israel to film their spots, editorials or catalogs, and we provide all local services.
During the years we have composed a carefully selected list of suppliers, colleagues and service providers who fit our professional standards. Therefore to each photo shoot production, we will bring the most of our experience and contacts.
For our photography production Services in Israel, there are many experienced photo professionals we work with. We can assure you that we will assemble the best team of highly talented professionals for your production.
Our team is made of experienced, hard-working men and women, who can help you get the best results.
All professional photo equipment is available in Israel: Lenses, camera support, flash systems, lights etc. If you are planning to produce a photo shoot in Israel, please let us know. We would be glad to advise you on the production issues, including the specific conditions for such productions in our area.
We have a lot of experience covering all logistic aspects of the shoot: these include transportation, the use of professional security personnel and so forth.
