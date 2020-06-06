AGENTS, PROTECTIVE GEAR, COORDINATION

Security is always a prominent factor when planning a production in Israel. Sadly, not only is the land known for its beauty, but also its conflicts. When entering an area of higher instability, there is always a risk of falling victim to extremism. We provide security services for journalists and TV crews in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. To ensure the safety of our clients, our security team always maintains a high level of vigilance, and provides direction in a calm, tactful manner.

SECURITY GEAR FOR JOURNALISTS IN ISRAEL

In times of unrest, reporters are often in direct contact with acts of violence. Israel and the West Bank have seen many casesof journalists shot at, stoned or gassed. We see providing personal security gear in Israel for journalists as an integral part of news production. Having a bullet proof vest and a reliable helmet is the least one could do to ensure a safe return home… Highlight Films offers security and safety solutions for camera crews, reporters and journalists arriving to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. We have years of experience in providing security and protective gear for news, current affairs and documentary production teams. More than a few journalists can share stories of how a bullet proof vest and helmet saved their lives…

The personal protective gear we use: PRESS tagged bullet proof vests, helmets and gas masks. We use only new models, following international standards. We recommend to use Level 3A bullet proof vests with Level 3 front and back plates, as well as Level IIIA helmets in “hot” areas. All our vests are one-size, and can be adjusted for any user. Gas masks are more specifically used by journalists covering demonstrations and clashes in the West Bank, and during confrontation with the IDF in Gaza. Often, these result in the use of tear gas by the Israeli security forces. Gas masks are supplied with fresh, unopened filters. We offer the use of armoured vehicles in Israel and the West Bank: buses, vans and 4*4 vehicles. The driving of armoured vehicles takes a lot of experience, so we provide the vehicles with professional drivers. Personal kits are available in our Tel Aviv office, after booking in advance.