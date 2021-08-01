DOCUMENTARY FILM PRODUCTION IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE RANGE OF PRODUCTION SERVICES Our experience of more than 20 years of filming documentary films in Israel proves that this area never ceases to attract documentary filmmakers. Whether they are interested in one specific location, such as Landscape or archaeology, documentary films in Jerusalem or in Tel Aviv; in the history of Christianity, Islam or Judaism; or follow a story related to the complicated political reality of the Middle East. We offer a wide range of services to facilitate an affordable production in the highest professional standards. We often provide productions with a full package of services – from the initial research to coordination, filming and post production. In many cases the director or producer are the only one’s traveling to Israel, while we are responsible for the professional crew and production staff.

DOCUMENTARY FILM PRODUCTION IN ISRAEL: OUR FIXERS We appoint a coordinator (fixer) to each production. While the fixer is with the crew in the filming locations, he or she is constantly in touch with the Tel Aviv office. Our office coordinators provides them with news alerts, logistical assistance and online research work when needed. Highlight Films is proud to operate in Palestine as well. Our professional Palestinian production team is based in Bethlehem, and can provide any production services there.

DOCUMENTARY FILM FOOTAGE Our stock footage archive is among the best in Israel. Most of it was filmed by our experienced documentary cameramen on location. We don’t film news for archive, but rather try to capture excellent documentary footage in news events. Our video archive offers professional shots of locations throughout the country, filmed on the ground and from the air . So if you need a few minutes of footage from Israel, we are sure we can get the best suitable footage for you.