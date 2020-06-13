PRODUCTION SERVICES

In the last two decades, Highlight Films provided TV and Video production services in Tel Aviv to hundreds of customers from all over the world. We partner with production companies and TV channels seeking to get the best production services in Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv is a lively, vibrant city, and a popular tourist destination. There are numerous topics and stories to tell, and many filming locations which are accessible almost year-long. We can cater for the needs of any TV and video production coming to Tel Aviv. From news reports through documentaries, corporate videos, commercials, reality TV, concerts etc. Our greatest pride is of our team: English speaking producers, Tel Aviv fixers and location managers, all experienced in many international productions. In additional, our camera crews were selected after a long process of internship. They work at the highest professional standards.

OUR PRODUCERS

As the leading provider of TV and video production services in Tel Aviv, many of our producers and fixers live in and around Tel Aviv. We love the city and we know it very well. Moreover, during the years we faced many professional challenges, and we are looking for more. And if we face a challenge that cannot be solved, we’ll tell you the truth…