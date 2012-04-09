FILM LOCATIONS IN ISRAEL 2022

THE VARIETY OF FILM LOCATIONS IN ISRAEL We offer years of experience in location scouts all over Israel: Specific desert spots in the Negev or Judea Desert; long sandy dunes along the Mediterranean beaches; the rugged coast of the Dead Sea or fascinating underwater riffs near the city of Eilat; nonstop night life in Tel Aviv, varied and religious places in Jerusalem and its surroundings and and the rustic landscapes in the Galilee.



Most sites are available for filming almost year long, including seaside locations: Mediterranean coasts, as well as the Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea and the Eilat bay.

RELIGIOUS SITES Israel offers film and video producers historical, religious, archaeological and natural locations – all within a relatively short travel time. From the religious locations of Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and other sacred Christian monuments; Haram-Al-Sharif (Temple mount) with Al Aqsa Mosque on its top; and the Jewish Western Wall. There are hundreds of other religious locations throughout the country.

LOCATION PHOTOS - SAMPLES

JERUSALEM TEL AVIV DEAD SEA AND JUDEAN DESERT GALILEE NEGEV AND EILAT

We have archive photos of hundreds of sites and potential film locations in Israel, the West Bank and Jordan. Pleas feel free to contact us for additional location photos.



In addition, our video footage archive includes professional video clips of iconic locations in Israel. Please feel free to use them.