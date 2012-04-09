FILM LOCATIONS IN ISRAEL 2022

We offer years of experience in location scouts all over Israel: Specific desert spots in the Negev or Judea Desert; long sandy dunes along the Mediterranean beaches; the rugged coast of the Dead Sea or fascinating underwater riffs near the city of Eilat; nonstop night life in Tel Aviv, varied and religious places in Jerusalem and its surroundings and and the rustic landscapes in the Galilee.
Most sites are available for filming almost year long, including seaside locations: Mediterranean coasts, as well as the Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea and the Eilat bay.
Israel offers film and video producers historical, religious, archaeological and natural locations – all within a relatively short travel time. From the religious locations of Jerusalem, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and other sacred Christian monuments; Haram-Al-Sharif (Temple mount) with Al Aqsa Mosque on its top; and the Jewish Western Wall. There are hundreds of other religious locations throughout the country.
We have archive photos of hundreds of sites and potential film locations in Israel, the West Bank and Jordan. Pleas feel free to contact us for additional location photos.
In addition, our video footage archive includes professional video clips of iconic locations in Israel. Please feel free to use them.
Our experienced fixers and location managers have been researching, coordinating, clearing and managing locations in Israel since 1998. Whether it is a documentary, a TV commercial spot or a feature film, Israel is one great location. Our location managers will prepare the scout with your scout or recce team. He or she will do the preliminary work by themselves and share footage and photos of the suggested locations. Our work volume allows us to provide a fast track of film permits.
With the recent political turmoil in the Middle East, Israel has become one of the best countries to film in a large variety of locations: Biblical-historical, contemporary (Iraq, desert, Afghanistan lookalike locations), big city scenery in Tel Aviv, and the mountainous landscape of the Galilee.
Several location photo collections are available online, while others, including drill-down to specifics, are available upon request.
So feel free to contact us with your wish list of locations, and we will do everything to make it happen!