PRODUCTION FIXER IN ISRAEL

FILM, TV AND VIDEO PRODUCTIONS

Highlight Films provides stringer / producer / fixer production and coordination services for film, TV and video productions in Israel and Palestine.

Since 1998 we have provided fixer services for many TV and video productions of BBC, Netflix, Channel 4, National Geographic, Discovery, PBS, Arte, Showtime, Fox and many other broadcasters. Check out our international showcase.

WHAT IS A FIXER?

A fixer is a local coordinator, production manager, or field producer.

Our production fixers in Israel and Palestine are all highly experienced professionals.

They are fluent in English and some speak additional languages: German, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Japanese.