Highlight Films provides stringer / producer / fixer production and coordination services for film, TV and video productions in Israel and Palestine.
Since 1998 we have provided fixer services for many TV and video productions of BBC, Netflix, Channel 4, National Geographic, Discovery, PBS, Arte, Showtime, Fox and many other broadcasters. Check out our international showcase.
A fixer is a local coordinator, production manager, or field producer.
Our production fixers in Israel and Palestine are all highly experienced professionals.
They are fluent in English and some speak additional languages: German, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Japanese.
We often provide productions with a full package of services. From the initial research to location scout (recce), coordination, filming and post production. In many cases, the director or producer are the only ones traveling to Israel. In these cases we are responsible for the professional crew and production staff. When visiting productions arrive with a full team, we are working with them and provide them with any services they require here.
The production fixer in Israel is the local key person in the production. All our fixers / coordinators are very experienced in planning and producing documentary, corporate or commercial shoots. Before the filming begins, they will obtain all the necessary filming permits. While the fixer is with the crew in the filming locations, he or she is constantly in touch with the Tel Aviv office.
We have producers in Tel Aviv who are ready to work with you!
Our fixers get full support from our office team: online news alerts, logistical assistance and online research work when needed. In providing film production services, we are unique: the Highlight Films personnel are both Israelis and Palestinians, who are all experts in their respective fields. Therefore an Israeli fixer always accompanies productions filming in Israel. Obviously, a Palestinian fixer works with productions in the West bank or Gaza. We produced dozens of international films and series dealing with history, archaeology and religion, as well as documentary series and films about current affairs, on both sides of the conflict.
We are convinced that we can offer the best production fixers in Israel. Want to know more? Call us.