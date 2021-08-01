Logo

Our International Showcase

We are proud to present the International showcase of our productions – some of the international films and TV shows we produced in Israel for our international customers. We have considerable experience in locally managing and producing the following:

  • Reality TV formats – Israel episodes

  • Documentary films and series

  • Indie feature films

  • TV drama and docu-drama programs.

  • Travel shows

  • Music clips and musical programs, including large concerts on location.

Interested in filming in Israel? Give us a call!

Underground Templar Caves | Lost Cities with Albert Lin

Mary (trailer) - Accent Films

Persona Non Grata (trailer) - Accent Films

The Story of God Trailer | The Story of God

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer Look Inside Christ's Unsealed Tomb | National Geographic

Captive | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Homeland Season 2 (2012) | Official Trailer | Claire Danes & Damian Lewis SHOWTIME Series

CNN Original Series: Believer with Reza Aslan

Jerusalem - IMAX Trailer (2013) Daniel Ferguson Movie [HD]

Madonna - Behind the scenes EPK [Opening Night @ Tel Aviv - 31/5/2012]

Onboard Marine One | National Geographic

Be who you are. Love who you love. #prideforeveryone

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Trailer Season 1 (2018) Amazon Series

The Worlds Most Extraordinary Homes 1

BBC Empire Episode 3 Playing the Game

Weihnachten in Bethlehem - 2017 - Festliches Konzert aus der Katharinenkirche - Markus Lanz

Baby ibex descends mountains to escape a fox | Planet Earth II: Mountains - BBC

RTL LIVE report Corona Vaccines

Human Flow Official Trailer | Amazon Studios

Earth's Sacred Wonders | Episode 1 Preview | House of the Divine | PBS

What happens when AI stops playing games? [Paid Content for IBM]

Greatest Tank Battles - The October War: Battle for the Sinai

Eating Sea Food in Tel Aviv | BBC Studios

Explained (Season 3) | Official Trailer | Netflix

Weihnachten in Bethlehem mit Markus Lanz | ZDF - Musik und Theater (24.12.2018)

Bodar in de voetsporen van Paulus - Deel 3

Ross Investigates Conflicts in Israel | Ross Kemp Extreme World

We Are British Jews: Trailer - BBC

What's on TV tonight The World’s Best Christmas Lights From Liverpool to Bethlehem and Pointless Ce

Revelation: The End of Days - Martin Figures Out It's the End of Days | History

TBS report in Gaza

Once Upon a Bite

Computer recyclen vs. wie ein Nomade leben - wer schafft die Challenge? | Galileo | ProSieben

Der harte Job als Avocadopflücker | Galileo | ProSieben

BBC Empire - Episode 5 - Final Episode - Doing Good - Jeremy Paxman

BBC One - Songs of Praise, Easter Sunday (21/04/2019)

#كل_عام_والعالم_بسلام | رمضان مبارك 2018 | الخطوط السعودية"

Investigating Where Jesus Was Crucified | Expedition Unknown

Babies - Netflix Official Trailer

Down Days: Tel Aviv: The Middle East City By The Sea | S2E1

El Mar Muerto: Una experiencia de vida | Exlpora el origen: Israel

