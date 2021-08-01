ABOUT US

Highlight Films is a video, film and television production company in Israel, providing professional production services in Israel, Palestine and across the Middle East. It was established in 1998 by Noam Shalev, and we soon became Israel’s leading production services house. We specialize in documentary, news, corporate and reality TV productions. In addition, we produce many still photography campaigns and shoots in Israel and throughout the Middle East.

Above all, we pride ourselves on being a local production partner in Israel. We provide both creative, technical, logistical and managerial support to our customers. They include, for instance, hundreds of production companies, broadcasters, networks, corporations and organizations worldwide.

During the years we produced hundreds of international productions in a variety of fields and formats. With the Corona pandemic we developed our remote producing abilities, and now in 2023 we are ready for any production challenge, collaborating with customers who stay abroad, but can manage remotely any aspect of the shoot.