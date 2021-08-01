LOCAL PRODUCTION

Why would you need a local production partner in Israel? Well, before Corona, we had hundreds of producers, directors, cameramen and crew members coming to Israel for filming. However, we all realize that reality has changed… Only now, in the beginning of 2022, camera crews and producer begin to fly again to remote destinations.



We offer to do everything for you, exactly the way you want it. Our producers, directors and professional crews are the best in the country, and they all have rich experience in international productions: For instance – documentary, current affairs, corporate, news and commercial shoots.



We use BlackMagic Web Presenter and similar devices for allowing directors and producers to remotely execute their shoot.