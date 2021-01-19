VIDEO CAMERA GEAR RENTAL IN ISRAEL

Do you need a camera crew in Israel? We work with the best cameramen and videographers in Israel and Palestine, each of them specializing in either film, documentary, sports, news, corporate or commercial productions. All of our film crews are experienced with international productions. Most of our cameramen can work as one man bands, recording sound in addition to filming. In documentary productions we have a professional sound men on the set of a production shoot. We have a cameraman in Tel Aviv and a cameraman in Jerusalem on regular standby during weekdays.

In addition – any grip equipment, additional lights and camera accessories are available in both Israel, Palestine (The West Bank) and Gaza. We always have crews on standby. Click here to hire a camera or film crew in Israel, Palestine (The West Bank) or Gaza.

CAMERA FORMATS

8K: Red Helium 4K / HD: RED Epic, Red Dragon, RED Helium, Sony F5, Sony F-5, Sony FS9, Sony FS7m2, Sony Alfa A7Sii, A7Riii, A7RM4, Canon C-300MII, Arri Amira, Alexa, Mini-Alexa, Panasonic GH-5, Canon 5D4.