Do you need a camera crew in Israel? We work with the best cameramen and videographers in Israel and Palestine, each of them specializing in either film, documentary, sports, news, corporate or commercial productions. All of our film crews are experienced with international productions. Most of our cameramen can work as one man bands, recording sound in addition to filming. In documentary productions we have a professional sound men on the set of a production shoot. We have a cameraman in Tel Aviv and a cameraman in Jerusalem on regular standby during weekdays.
In addition – any grip equipment, additional lights and camera accessories are available in both Israel, Palestine (The West Bank) and Gaza. We always have crews on standby. Click here to hire a camera or film crew in Israel, Palestine (The West Bank) or Gaza.
8K: Red Helium 4K / HD: RED Epic, Red Dragon, RED Helium, Sony F5, Sony F-5, Sony FS9, Sony FS7m2, Sony Alfa A7Sii, A7Riii, A7RM4, Canon C-300MII, Arri Amira, Alexa, Mini-Alexa, Panasonic GH-5, Canon 5D4.
In every shoot we make sure the camera crew is equipped with a standard set of equipment and accessories. When there is an urgent need for additional light or grip equipment, we can always rush it to the camera crew on location within 1-2 hours to most areas of Israel and Palestine. Each camera crew receives the following gear:
We have several options for professional 360 film-making. In Q2 2021 we plan to purchase several new 360 cameras.
Highlight Films provides 3D HD camera sets, rigs and all necessary production services for stereoscopic filming, used in order to create 3D video. Our team is the most experienced in Israel in 3D production – from 65mm IMAX to 3D rigs for HD video, including filming, editing and mastering in all advanced 3D formats.