LOGISTICAL OR OTHER PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT FOR FILM SETS
- Camp and on-location facilities
- Caravans
- Fully loaded make up trucks
- Walkies-talkies
- Shades and tents
- Generators
- Mobile air condition units
- Platforms, barriers and so forth.
So, let us know
what gear you would like to rent in Israel. Once we got your email, we’ll send you a detailed quote.
ACCESSORIES FOR OUR 4K / HD VIDEO CAMERA GEAR RENTAL IN ISRAEL
- Tripod: Sachtler / Cartoni
- HD / 4K Monitors – wired and wireless.
- Mattbox + filters per demand.
- Audio gear per demand.
Light and grip equipment per demand: Dolly + tracks, camera slider, tripods, and all grip equipment. In addition, full size cranes with remote heads are available.
Electricity: LED lights, interview lights, HMI’s and any other professional set lights, generator and other electricity essentials.
Memory cards + card reader.
We provide DIT data wrangler services on demand, for assistance with all aspects of media backup logistics.
In addition, we provide 4K/HD camera crews
and production services
in Israel and Palestine. Our experienced production crews
in Israel and Palestine include cameramen, soundmen, assistant cameramen, gaffers, production managers, fixer, production assistants, runners and other video professionals.
In addition, all our cameramen, sound men, grips, AC’s, gaffers in both Israel and Palestine have years of experience with international film, video and TV productions.