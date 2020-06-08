CAMERA, LENSES, LIGHTS, GRIP, AUDIO

Highlight Films provides professional film and video camera gear for rental in Israel: – Cameras, lenses and camera accessories.

– Lights and everything electrical.

– Dollies, cranes and all grip equipment.

– Professional audio gear. Pricing: It is safe to say that the rental rates in Israel are lower than Europe, but not significantly… We can get any gear requested for video camera gear rental in Israel or the West Bank. Furthermore, special camera and light trucks are available as well.

THESE ARE THE CAMERA MODELS WE USE WITH OUR CREWS:

4K: RED Epic / Dragon / Helium / Weapon, Sony F5 / F55 / F9 / FS7m2 , Canon C-300m2, Arri Amira, Alexa, Mini-Alexa HD/UHD-DSLR: Canon 5D3/4, Sony A7Sii / A7Rm3 / A7Rm4, Panasonic GH5 360 camera rigs: Go Pro rigs. All other models of professional video and film equipment, lenses, grip, lights etc’ are available for rent in Israel.