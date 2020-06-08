Logo

CAMERA, LENSES, LIGHTS, GRIP, AUDIO

Highlight Films provides professional film and video camera gear for rental in Israel:

  • – Cameras, lenses and camera accessories.
  • – Lights and everything electrical.
  • – Dollies, cranes and all grip equipment.
  • – Professional audio gear.
Pricing: It is safe to say that the rental rates in Israel are lower than Europe, but not significantly… We can get any gear requested for video camera gear rental in Israel or the West Bank. Furthermore, special camera and light trucks are available as well.


THESE ARE THE CAMERA MODELS WE USE WITH OUR CREWS:

4K: RED Epic / Dragon / Helium / Weapon, Sony F5 / F55 / F9 / FS7m2 , Canon C-300m2, Arri Amira, Alexa, Mini-Alexa HD/UHD-DSLR: Canon 5D3/4, Sony A7Sii / A7Rm3 / A7Rm4, Panasonic GH5 360 camera rigs: Go Pro rigs. All other models of professional video and film equipment, lenses, grip, lights etc’ are available for rent in Israel.

LOGISTICAL OR OTHER PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT FOR FILM SETS

  • Camp and on-location facilities
  • Caravans
  • Fully loaded make up trucks
  • Walkies-talkies
  • Shades and tents
  • Generators
  • Mobile air condition units
  • Platforms, barriers and so forth.
So, let us know what gear you would like to rent in Israel. Once we got your email, we’ll send you a detailed quote.

ACCESSORIES FOR OUR 4K / HD VIDEO CAMERA GEAR RENTAL IN ISRAEL

  • Tripod: Sachtler / Cartoni
  • HD / 4K Monitors – wired and wireless.
  • Mattbox + filters per demand.
  • Audio gear per demand.
Light and grip equipment per demand: Dolly + tracks, camera slider, tripods, and all grip equipment. In addition, full size cranes with remote heads are available.
Electricity: LED lights, interview lights, HMI’s and any other professional set lights, generator and other electricity essentials.
Memory cards + card reader.
We provide DIT data wrangler services on demand, for assistance with all aspects of media backup logistics.
In addition, we provide 4K/HD camera crews and production services in Israel and Palestine. Our experienced production crews in Israel and Palestine include cameramen, soundmen, assistant cameramen, gaffers, production managers, fixer, production assistants, runners and other video professionals.
In addition, all our cameramen, sound men, grips, AC’s, gaffers in both Israel and Palestine have years of experience with international film, video and TV productions.

