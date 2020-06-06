OUR VEHICLES: VANS, BUSSES, CAMERA TRUCKS, ON-CAM VEHICLES AND MORE

We can handle any kind of Production transportation in Israel and Palestine. From a small minivan for a news shoot, to full size people carrier vans and buses. In terms of professional film fleet, we can coordinate camera, grip and light trucks and vans. All our vehicles carry insurance coverage in Israel. In addition, all vehicles in productions filming in Palestine (area A) have double insurance coverage – for both Israel and Palestine. We work with two leading car rental companies for additional production, logistics and other vehicles as required. Our drivers are professional and experienced. In addition, makeup caravans and talent trailers are fully air conditioned, and they arrive to the set with generators and towed bathrooms.

There is an impressive selection of camera cars in Israel, and professional contractors who can prep and deliver them .We can always look for and clear picture cars – from military vehicles to old cars of all models. Another very important issue – safety. We never compromise on the safety of the vehicles we use or on the professional level of driving.

TRANSPORTATION CAPTAIN

In film productions and other sets that use a lot of vehicles on and off-set, we will appoint a transportation captain. He is responsible for the production fleet and will assure efficient operation, proper safety measures.

The transportation captain reports to the production manager on all transportation matters, such as parking, fuelling and toll. In addition, he plans special access of vehicles to closed areas, police coordination and on-set parking.