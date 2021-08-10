The Highlight Films team is producing commercial TV spots in Israel and Palestine. In addition to the corporate videos and stills we produce on a regular basis, we are often hired by brands and production companies in Europe, USA and Asia to produce their commercial shoots in Israel or in Palestine.
Highlight Films offers all professional personnel, gear and services for professional video or photo commercial productions. Obviously we handle all the logistics involved as well.
Here are some of our latest video / TV commercial spots:
Maxim Magazine, USA 2019
Coloplast, Denmark 2017, 2018
Double Magazine 2019
Decathlon, France 2019
We continue producing commercial TV spots in Israel and Palestine. So if you need the best partner for commercial video and photo shoots in Israel, please feel free to contact us.