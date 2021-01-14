PRODUCTION

Highlight Films stands ready to partner with reality TV and special documentary formats producers, looking to produce their episodes in Israel. Our team can assist with development, production coordination, filming and post production. We are a one stop shop, providing Reality TV production services in Israel by catering for all the needs of a visiting production: Production team, camera, sound, grip and light equipment, local crew, logistics and anything else. Our team is very experienced with all professional aspects of a reality TV production, including film crews, producers, logistic challenges and solutions.