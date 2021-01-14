Highlight Films stands ready to partner with reality TV and special documentary formats producers, looking to produce their episodes in Israel. Our team can assist with development, production coordination, filming and post production. We are a one stop shop, providing Reality TV production services in Israel by catering for all the needs of a visiting production: Production team, camera, sound, grip and light equipment, local crew, logistics and anything else. Our team is very experienced with all professional aspects of a reality TV production, including film crews, producers, logistic challenges and solutions.
Our producers can acquire exclusive location permits and security provisions for each show’s needs, granting our international clients unparalleled access. The Highlight Films location managers will advice you as for the requirements and specifications of the required film permit. Following that, we will get permits from the relevant authorities in Israel.
Our Production team produced episodes for TV shows including:
A&E:Gene Simmons Family Jewels
History: Could I live there?
Travel Channel: Booze traveler
Bravo: Shahs of Sunset
WE-TV: Mary Mary
TLC: Miami Ink
BBC: We are UK Jews
Currently we are working on the pre-production of several international reality shoots in Israel the West Bank.So, looking to film a live event or concert in Israel or Palestine? Our production teams manage any production setting required for taped or live music events: from coordination with the concert production, setting up video and audio systems, and from editing to up-linking satellite transmissions internationally.