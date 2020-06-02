The location manager finds and secures filming locations, obtains all needed permits and coordinates production logistics in the location. A location manager in Israel makes sure the location is ready for the shoot. The Highlight Films location managers have years of experience producing international film and video projects throughout Israel. We have been doing that for more than two decades throughout the country: in the small alleys of Jerusalem old city, in the Galilee mountains, on the Mediterranean beach or in the urban setting of Tel Aviv.
The film location permitting processes in Israel are almost always mandatory. Location owners may be the state, a religious organization, a municipality or private owners. In any case, they must agree in advance and grant their written consent for filming on their grounds.
Our location manager in Israel will also pre-license any disturbance of the public order, such as interference with traffic. We also clear and license the setting up of any temporary structures for the filming. On the other side, we will make sure that noises from adjacent buildings or traffic won’t interfere with the filming.
After each production we add the relevant location photos to our location photo library, consequently covering hundreds of locations throughout Israel. We capture each location by dozens and sometimes hundreds of specific photos. Using this important tool, our location managers can quickly provide reliable and updated information.
The greatest challenge we ever dealt with was the production of Jerusalem, an IMAX epic film. Principal filming took place during the peak of the Christian and Jewish holidays (Passover and Easter).
We had to clear dozens of locations and get all necessary permissions to film in the crowded days of prayer. We filmed in the holiday season, when tens of thousands of Christian and Jewish worshipers attend ceremonies in Jerusalem.
We had to suggest ways and means to bring our very heavy equipment into the small alleys of the Old City. Often we pre-rigged the sets at night, and carefully planned our arrival routes and company moves through the crowds. We coordinated the location clearance and the filming plans with dozens of authorities and land owners: the Jerusalem Police, the Jerusalem municipality, Churches, The Western Wall Authority and private home and store owners. With this production ad dozens of others completed successfully, we think that we can handle any production challenge in Israel.
Many productions plan to film in both Israel and the Palestinian Authority areas in the West Bank. Our Palestinian location managers are responsible for all Palestinian locations, including parts of East Jerusalem. Most Palestinian locations outside Jerusalem are in Bethlehem, Ramallah and Hebron.