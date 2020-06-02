FILM LOCATION MANAGER IN ISRAEL

The location manager finds and secures filming locations, obtains all needed permits and coordinates production logistics in the location. A location manager in Israel makes sure the location is ready for the shoot. The Highlight Films location managers have years of experience producing international film and video projects throughout Israel. We have been doing that for more than two decades throughout the country: in the small alleys of Jerusalem old city, in the Galilee mountains, on the Mediterranean beach or in the urban setting of Tel Aviv.

FILM LOCATION CLEARING IN ISRAEL

The film location permitting processes in Israel are almost always mandatory. Location owners may be the state, a religious organization, a municipality or private owners. In any case, they must agree in advance and grant their written consent for filming on their grounds.

Our location manager in Israel will also pre-license any disturbance of the public order, such as interference with traffic. We also clear and license the setting up of any temporary structures for the filming. On the other side, we will make sure that noises from adjacent buildings or traffic won’t interfere with the filming.

After each production we add the relevant location photos to our location photo library, consequently covering hundreds of locations throughout Israel. We capture each location by dozens and sometimes hundreds of specific photos. Using this important tool, our location managers can quickly provide reliable and updated information.