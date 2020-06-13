OUR EXPERIENCE: RELIGIOUS AND BIBLICAL SHOOTS IN ISRAEL

Since 1998 we managed dozens of religious and Biblical productions in Israel and Palestine. Our customers are churches, ministries and other Christian organizations throughout the world. On the TV side, we film with all major TV networks and broadcasters. We can secure access to any religious, archaeological or historical site in Israel. In addition, we provide all the required production services.

The Highlight Films archive footage collection includes 4K and HD stock footage of many Christian sites in Jerusalem. Our footage collections follow Jesus Christ in the Holy Land and many other Christian sites from the air and on the ground.

FILMING IN THE HOLY LAND

In the last decade, we filmed in every major Christian site in the area. From Jerusalem‘s Church of the Holy Sepulchre to Bethlehem Church of Nativity; many other locations in the Galilee, Judea Desert and so forth. We film with and for Jewish, Christian, Muslim and other Biblical productions in Israel and the Palestinian West Bank. Obviously we know the locations, how to get film permits and which locations have to be cleared in advance. Our fixers would be glad to advise you about access to location and the best points to shoot from.

We produced several Christian music videos and TV programs in Israel and Palestine, and many historical and religious films. In Christmas 2016 we produced the ZDF special Christmas show Weinachten in Bethlehem, filmed in the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem. Following the success of the program, we produced for the German broadcaster the Christmas 2017 and 2018 shows as well.