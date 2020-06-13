Since 1998 we managed dozens of religious and Biblical productions in Israel and Palestine. Our customers are churches, ministries and other Christian organizations throughout the world. On the TV side, we film with all major TV networks and broadcasters. We can secure access to any religious, archaeological or historical site in Israel. In addition, we provide all the required production services.
The Highlight Films archive footage collection includes 4K and HD stock footage of many Christian sites in Jerusalem. Our footage collections follow Jesus Christ in the Holy Land and many other Christian sites from the air and on the ground.
In the last decade, we filmed in every major Christian site in the area. From Jerusalem‘s Church of the Holy Sepulchre to Bethlehem Church of Nativity; many other locations in the Galilee, Judea Desert and so forth. We film with and for Jewish, Christian, Muslim and other Biblical productions in Israel and the Palestinian West Bank. Obviously we know the locations, how to get film permits and which locations have to be cleared in advance. Our fixers would be glad to advise you about access to location and the best points to shoot from.
We produced several Christian music videos and TV programs in Israel and Palestine, and many historical and religious films. In Christmas 2016 we produced the ZDF special Christmas show Weinachten in Bethlehem, filmed in the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem. Following the success of the program, we produced for the German broadcaster the Christmas 2017 and 2018 shows as well.
Many Christians believe the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to be the site of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and burial. The history of the Church is fascinating, and we have filmed on site with dozens of productions: they dealt with the history of Christianity, New Testament narratives, archaeology and other religious, theological or historical aspects. The Church belongs to several Christian denominations, and it is managed by the Greek Orthodox, The Franciscans and the Armenians. We have a lot of experience filming in the Church, including one of the most marvellous ceremonies: The Holy Fire ceremony, taking place in Israel, is a unique opportunity to see the Christian community of Jerusalem and Bethlehem. The Biblical history of Jesus Christ goes throughout various areas of the Holy Land. From Mary and Joseph’s passage from Nazareth to Bethlehem; the annunciations, the birth of Baby Jesus in today’s Church of Nativity in Bethlehem; through the miracles performed in the Galilee, walking on the water in the Sea of Galilee, Baptism in the Jordan River, and obviously the trial, walking through Via Dolorosa, crucifixion, burial and resurrection in Jerusalem. We know all sites, and we filmed many times there.
The most sacred site in the Holy Land, Temple Mount (Al Aqsa), is usually not accessible for visiting film crews. The sacred site is always at the center of political and religious sensitivities. Due to the complicated relations between the Muslim guardians and the Israeli police, access is complicated and sometimes impossible.
We filmed there many times, and we have our own Muslim cameramen who are allowed to film on Temple Mount, including inside Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock. We offer two footage collections of Al Aqsa for licensing: HD footage of Al Aqsa and Haram Al Sharif, and footage filmed in Al Aqsa during Ramadan
We accomplished a successful shoot in 3D video of many parts of Israel, including many Christian locations. Among them, we filmed in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Capernaum and Tabgha. All our footage, 2D and 3D, is available for licensing.
Please follow us on Facebook: Christian Video Production in Israel. It can be useful before filming in the Holy Land. And please feel free to contact us with any question about religious and Biblical productions in Israel and Palestine.