Here are our aerial video clips of the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan in Al Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: 4K 3840×2160 QT Photo JPEG. License fee: $30 per second or $249 per clip.

ABOUT FOOTAGE OF MUSLIM PRAYERS IN RAMADAN, AL AQSA JERUSALEM

The Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is the 3rd most important site for Muslims. We filmed on site during Ramadan and Lailat-Al Al Qadr – when many thousands of worshipers gather on Al Aqsa.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.