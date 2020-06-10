Logo

Footage of Ramadan prayers in Al Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem

Here are our aerial video clips of the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan in Al Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: 4K 3840×2160 QT Photo JPEG. License fee: $30 per second or $249 per clip.

JAR_013 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_001 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_002 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_011 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_006 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_018 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_014 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_005 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_007 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_021 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_019 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_015 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_003 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_012 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_004 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_008 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_020 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_010 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_017 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_009 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_022 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

JAR_016 - Jerualem HD stock footage: Ramadan in Al Aqsa, Haram Al Sharif, Jerusalem

ABOUT FOOTAGE OF MUSLIM PRAYERS IN RAMADAN, AL AQSA JERUSALEM

The Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is the 3rd most important site for Muslims. We filmed on site during Ramadan and Lailat-Al Al Qadr – when many thousands of worshipers gather on Al Aqsa.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

