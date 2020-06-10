Here are our aerial video clips of the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan in Al Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: 4K 3840×2160 QT Photo JPEG. License fee: $30 per second or $249 per clip.
The Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is the 3rd most important site for Muslims. We filmed on site during Ramadan and Lailat-Al Al Qadr – when many thousands of worshipers gather on Al Aqsa.
All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.