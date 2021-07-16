Highlight Films produces a wide range of corporate videos and of all kinds in Israel. We provide all services related to corporate video production in Israel. Our experience includes producing videos for hi-tech, startup companies and many international corporations and organizations.
Such productions vary from a straightforward corporate video to web videos, testimonials, webinars and many other video formats and tools. You can see samples of corporate videos we have recently produced here.
We aim to help our corporate customers in communicating more effectively with their clients, investors, suppliers, employees and business environment. Therefore, the services we provide include both creative and technical, by the best professionals in Israel. Our team can handle any production challenge, anywhere in Israel…
We provide video services per target and per demand. These include training videos to B2B or B2C, marketing videos to CEO, video newsletter and so forth.
The Highlight Films team have produced hundreds of shoot since the beginning of the Covid Pandemic, with no foreigners allowed in Israel. All our corporate work since March 2020 is done remotely, and with great success. The producer or director, based anywhere in the works, can hook up, watch and hear our camera feeds at real time. We offer our remote customers several ways to watch and direct the shoot.
Israel is a startup hub for many hi-tech companies. In addition to many Israeli hi-tech companies, there are many international corporations that chose to have their development centers based in Israel.
Among them Microsoft, Samsung, Apple, Amazon, Intel and others. We often film with these companies, usually based in central Israel.
We work with companies in a variety of fields, including the leading international medical and pharmaceutical companies, international corporations and many production companies in the US, Europe and Asia representing these companies. . As such, In the last years we have completed hundreds of corporate and medical videos for local and international customers.
Among our customers: Microsoft, Intel, HP, Amazon AWS, Verizon, Apple, Alstom, GE, Philip Morris, AT&T…
The production services we provide for corporations and organizations are always kept in total confidence. So, if you are interested, please contact us!