OUR EXPERIENCE: MEDICAL VIDEO PRODUCTION IN ISRAEL

The Highlight Films team has extensive experience in producing medical videos for the needs of the medical community. Our customers include:hospitals , medical manufacturers and distributors, physicians, private clinics, treatment centers, medical teaching facilities, universities and medical research labs. The videos we produce are in English, Hebrew ,Arabic, Spanish , Russian and Chinese . Their purposes vary: from patient training and education videos, to presentations to the board and investors, as well as marketing and PR. We have the experience, professional production teams, camera crews and editing suites to produce your medical video in Israel. We can shoot and upload footage to be edited abroad, Or we can edit the video in Israel, while collaborating with the customer’s in-house or local video team. In 2020-2021 we produced medical webinars, video features on new treatments, sales and product video for medical and pharma manufacturers and distributors, as well as a full medical series about aesthetic surgery.

MEDICAL WEBINARS IN ISRAEL

SInce 2019 and during the year of working under COVID, we have produced several international webinars on a variety of medical topics: new treatments and procedures, innovative approaches to traditional operations, medical devices, and more. We have both the experience and the ability to produce high level international webinars, with no limitations on the locations, the number of participants and utilizing any communications technologies in the the webinar.

Our medical production team is ready to handle any webinar, presentation or online event!