FILM AND VIDEO PRODUCTION

Production Services in Jerusalem? You are in the right place. We pride ourselves for being the experts on film and video production in Jerusalem. The Old City of Jerusalem is one of the fascinating, yet challenging locations for a film production. We’ve been filming in Jerusalem for more than two decades, and we never get bored with it… There are no proper facilities for film production in Jerusalem, and very few film professionals live in the city. The center of the film and TV industry is in Tel Aviv and when planning a film or video production in Jerusalem, it is recommended to take into consideration that there will be daily shuttles between the cities (one hour per direction), or having the Israeli crew stay overnight in Jerusalem. Check our production services for documentary films in Israel.

FILM LOCATIONS IN JERUSALEM

Jerusalem has become in the last years a great place for film-making. The municipality is very production-friendly, and the Jerusalem police department is cooperative as well. In the last decade Jerusalem has undergone many big construction projects, but with the competition of the first light train line and other projects, in the city, traffic is now more reasonable.