4K drone aerial footage of Jerusalem Our 4K drone aerial footage of Jerusalem: all clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.



Format: 4K, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.



All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

DJ4K_005_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up from Temple Mount corner GET CLIP DJ4K_011_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Aerial view of the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_009_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly past Sisters of Zion Monastery Mount Zion to Temple Mount GET CLIP

DJ4K_010_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Sisters of Zion Monastery from Above GET CLIP DJ4K_003_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Temple Mount GET CLIP DJ4K_008_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Sisters of Zion Monastery Mount Zion GET CLIP

DJ4K_002_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Temple Mount GET CLIP DJ4K_007_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by level with Temple Mount GET CLIP DJ4K_004_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by and back from Temple Mount GET CLIP

DJ4K_006_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly down by Temple Mount GET CLIP DJ4K_075_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Mount Herzl, Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_079_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Payis Arena, Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_014_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount of Olives and Church of Gethsemane GET CLIP DJ4K_078_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Teddy Stadium from above, Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_067_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem streets at dusk GET CLIP

DJ4K_064_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Modern City of Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_071_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount Herzl, Sculpture, Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_080_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Areas surrounding Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_068_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Highways outside Jerusalem at dusk GET CLIP DJ4K_063_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Track and field near Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_062_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem surroundings GET CLIP

DJ4K_015_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Mount of Olives and Churches GET CLIP DJ4K_017_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Church of Mary Magdalene in Gethsemane GET CLIP DJ4K_076_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_065_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Modern Jerusalem with flag GET CLIP DJ4K_018_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount of Olives Cemetery and Gethsemane Churches GET CLIP DJ4K_070_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem and surrounding areas GET CLIP

DJ4K_072_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Yad Vashem, Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_066_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem at dusk GET CLIP DJ4K_073_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Yad Vashem, Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_019_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of All Nations from above GET CLIP DJ4K_013_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Mary Magdalene from above GET CLIP DJ4K_074_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Mount Herzl, Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_012_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back from Dormition Abbey to reveal Old City of Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_061_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_016_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Gethsemane Church of All Nations GET CLIP

DJ4K_045_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem surroundings GET CLIP DJ4K_041_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up to reveal Old City of Jerusalem at night GET CLIP DJ4K_040_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back from Jerusalem city walls GET CLIP

DJ4K_044_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Hebrew University with Old City of Jerusalem in background GET CLIP DJ4K_039_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem at night GET CLIP DJ4K_042_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem at night GET CLIP

DJ4K_037_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Herodium from above GET CLIP DJ4K_032_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up over Herodium GET CLIP DJ4K_036_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly over Herodium GET CLIP

DJ4K_030_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly over Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_029_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Tomb of Avshalom in Kidron Valley GET CLIP DJ4K_034_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Herodium GET CLIP

DJ4K_031_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_026_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back to reveal Old City of Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_056_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Close fly by Knesset at night GET CLIP

DJ4K_053_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Chords Bridge at night GET CLIP DJ4K_048_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Deir Tantur, near Bethlehem GET CLIP DJ4K_024_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Old City of Jerusalem from above GET CLIP

DJ4K_054_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly past Chords Bridge at night GET CLIP DJ4K_060_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Israel Museum GET CLIP DJ4K_077_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly out from Teddy Stadium, Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_022_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly back from Tower of David to see Old City of Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_025_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_050_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Chords Bridge, Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_038_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem at night GET CLIP DJ4K_047_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Modern Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_052_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Chords Bridge and Jerusalem at night GET CLIP

DJ4K_043_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem at night GET CLIP DJ4K_023_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up over Tower of David to reveal Temple Mount GET CLIP DJ4K_058_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up in front of Knesset at night GET CLIP

DJ4K_035_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Circling above Herodium GET CLIP DJ4K_055_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in to Knesset, Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_001_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly up and back to reveal Temple Mount GET CLIP

DJ4K_021_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly by Old City of Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_046_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Hebrew University, Jerusalem GET CLIP DJ4K_057_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Circle above Knesset at night GET CLIP

DJ4K_027_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Fly in and up over Tower of David to reveal Temple Mount GET CLIP DJ4K_020_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Mary Magdalene and Mount of Olives GET CLIP DJ4K_059_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Supreme Court, Jerusalem GET CLIP

DJ4K_069_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Jerusalem and surroundings GET CLIP DJ4K_049_B 4K Drone Jerusalem: Church of Deir Tantur, near Bethlehem GET CLIP DJ4K_033_G 4K Drone Jerusalem: Herodium from above GET CLIP

ABOUT 4K DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF JERUSALEM This footage collection offers 4K aerial views of many of Jerusalem’s iconic sites: the Old City with Al Aqsa (Temple Mount) on the east, and Jaffa Gate and Tower of David on the west. Mt. Olives, Mt. Zion, city center, Knesset, Government Ministries, Teddi football stadium and more. For footage filmed at higher altitudes, please check our 4K aerial collection of Jerusalem , filmed from a light airplane.