FILM PERMITS IN ISRAEL

FILM PERMITS

A proper film permits for video or photo shoots is a must in many locations. for example, we may want to film in a public or private area, a religious site, a school or a building site. In most cases, camera crews can’t film there without the right film permit in Israel. For reports, news and documentaryshoots, the authorities often issue the film permit for free, but we have to work on it in advance. That includes contacting the relevant authorities and coordination, sometimes before we embark on the location scout (recce).

Getting film permits for film and video productions may be more complicated if filming includes interruption to traffic. Our location manager will always know in advance what are the requirements and specifications of the required film permit. In most cases the municipality will issue the permit; in other cases the relevant public or government authority in Israel will issue the permit. We prefer to begin the process as early as possible, and if possible, to have all locations permitted and cleared at least one week before the planned shoot. Both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem productions will be granted municipal film permits that allow access to all public areas.

Please check our military productions page for info about filming with the IDF in Israel.