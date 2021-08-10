AERIAL FILMING WITH DRONES

We are very proud of the HD and 4K aerial filming projects we have completed over the last years in Israel. Filming from the air takes a lot of experience, and it is often dictated by circumstances beyond a filmmaker’s control. Heat, wind, haze, dust to mention a few of them. Our answer to these challenges is our experience: years of producing great aerial productions of all parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Dead Sea and many other landscapes of Israel.

DRONE AERIAL FILMING IN ISRAEL: OUR EXPERIENCE

In the last 23 years we filmed from the air with helicopters, light airplanes and many kinds of drones. We have coordinated aerial shoots of many kinds in Israel: for feature films, news, TV reality shows, animation productions, documentary films and corporate videos. We produce drone aerial filming in Israel on a regular basis for international networks, corporations and organizations.

Our aerial production team can take any professional challenge, as we did with the filming of Jerusalem 3D IMAX. It was the first time a professional IMAX camera set arrived to Israel, and we used it to produce two weeks of filming amazing 65 mm film footage of Israel from the air.