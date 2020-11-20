Here are our aerial video clips of Tel Aviv. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: 4K, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files. License fee: $30 per second or $199 per clip.

ABOUT 4K AERIAL FOOTAGE OF TEL AVIV

Tel Aviv is Israel’s business, commercial and cultural center. This collection of aerial video clips was entirely filmed from a light airplane. We have drone aerial footage of Tel Aviv, as well as ground shots of the city.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.