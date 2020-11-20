Logo

4K aerial footage of Tel Aviv

home>Isreal Stock Footage>Aerial>4k aerial footage of tel aviv

Israel Stock footage

Here are our aerial video clips of Tel Aviv. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 4K, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $30 per second or $199 per clip.

AT4K 001 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Azrieli Towers, Tel Aviv

AT4K 001 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Azrieli Towers, Tel Aviv
GET CLIP

AT4K 004 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Azrieli Towers, Tel Aviv

AT4K 004 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Azrieli Towers, Tel Aviv
GET CLIP

AT4K 007 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Ayalon Highway, Azrieli Towers, Central Tel Aviv

AT4K 007 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Ayalon Highway, Azrieli Towers, Central Tel Aviv
GET CLIP

AT4K 002 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Ayalon Highway, Azrieli Towers, Cityscape of Tel Aviv

AT4K 002 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Ayalon Highway, Azrieli Towers, Cityscape of Tel Aviv
GET CLIP

AT4K 008: Aerial 4K stock footage - Tel Aviv coastline and cityscape

AT4K 008: Aerial 4K stock footage - Tel Aviv coastline and cityscape
GET CLIP

AT4K 003 - 4K stock footage of Tel Aviv: a panoramic view of the Tel Aviv city center and coast line

AT4K 003 - 4K stock footage of Tel Aviv: a panoramic view of the Tel Aviv city center and coast line
GET CLIP

AT4K 005 - Aerial 4K stock footage - North Tel Aviv and Rabin Square

AT4K 005 - Aerial 4K stock footage - North Tel Aviv and Rabin Square
GET CLIP

AT4K 006 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Central Tel Aviv, Azrieli Towers, Ayalon Highway

AT4K 006 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Central Tel Aviv, Azrieli Towers, Ayalon Highway
GET CLIP

AT4K 009 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Central Tel Aviv, Municipality Building and Rabin Square

AT4K 009 - Aerial 4K stock footage - Central Tel Aviv, Municipality Building and Rabin Square
GET CLIP

AT4K 019 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K of Jaffa

AT4K 019 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K of Jaffa
GET CLIP

AT4K 021 Israel 4K stock footage: aerial 4K video of the Herzliya Marina

AT4K 021 Israel 4K stock footage: aerial 4K video of the Herzliya Marina
GET CLIP

AT4K 020: Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K of Jaffa

AT4K 020: Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K of Jaffa
GET CLIP

AT4K 010 - aerial stock footage - Ayalon Highway and Azrieli Towers

AT4K 010 - aerial stock footage - Ayalon Highway and Azrieli Towers
GET CLIP

AT4K 017 Israel 4K Stock Footage - aerial 4k video of Jaffa

AT4K 017 Israel 4K Stock Footage - aerial 4k video of Jaffa
GET CLIP

AT4K 015 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Bat Yam

AT4K 015 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Bat Yam
GET CLIP

AT4K 014 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Rishon LeTzion coast

AT4K 014 Israel 4K Stock Footage - Aerial 4K video of Rishon LeTzion coast
GET CLIP

AT4K 016 Israel 4K Stock Footage - aerial 4K video of Jaffa and Bat Yam

AT4K 016 Israel 4K Stock Footage - aerial 4K video of Jaffa and Bat Yam
GET CLIP

AT4K 013 Aerial 4K stock footage - Jaffa and Bloomfield Football stadium

AT4K 013 Aerial 4K stock footage - Jaffa and Bloomfield Football stadium
GET CLIP

AT4K 012 Aerial 4K stock footage - South Tel Aviv Coastline

AT4K 012 Aerial 4K stock footage - South Tel Aviv Coastline
GET CLIP

AT4K 011 - Aerial 4k stock footage - Ramat Gan National Football Stadium

AT4K 011 - Aerial 4k stock footage - Ramat Gan National Football Stadium
GET CLIP

AT4K 018 Israel 4K Stock Footage - aerial 4k video of Jaffa coast

AT4K 018 Israel 4K Stock Footage - aerial 4k video of Jaffa coast
GET CLIP

AT4K 021 Israel 4K stock footage: aerial 4K video of the Herzliya Marina

AT4K 021 Israel 4K stock footage: aerial 4K video of the Herzliya Marina
GET CLIP

ABOUT 4K AERIAL FOOTAGE OF TEL AVIV

Tel Aviv is Israel’s business, commercial and cultural center. This collection of aerial video clips was entirely filmed from a light airplane. We have drone aerial footage of Tel Aviv, as well as ground shots of the city.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

Site Search

Location

All rights reserved to Highlight Films Ltd. Israel 2022