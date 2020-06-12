Logo

Israel stock footage

Here is our HD footage collection of landscape and nature in Israel. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide

Format: HD 1920*1080 25p Delivery as MOV files.

License fee: $20 per second or $99 per clip *

LN 013 Israel stock footage library: A waterfall in the Galilee mountains

LN 009 Israel stock footage library: Close up of the Tanur waterfall in the Galilee mountains

LN 011 Israel stock footage library: Close up of Sa'ar waterfall in the Galilee mountains

LN 012 Israel stock footage library: Pan left to right of Sa'ar waterfall in the Galilee mountains

LN 014 Israel stock footage library: Sa'ar waterfall in the upper Galilee mountains

LN 007 Israel stock footage library: The Iyon (Tanur) Stream - waterfall in the Galilee mountains

LN 001 Israel stock footage library: Pan right to left of Hula Park and swamp

LN 008 Israel stock footage library: The Iyon (Tanur) Stream: waterfall in the Galilee mountains

LN 010 Israel stock footage library: Tilt down on a waterfall in the Galilee mountains

LN 004 Israel stock footage library: Hula Park and swamp - pan left to right

LN 090 Israel stock footage library: A dry creek in the Galilee

LN 085 Stock footage Israel library: Jordan valley - tilt up from trees and fields to a settlement

LN 091 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River north of Sea of Galilee in winter

LN 097 Israel stock footage library: Zoom in, northern Israel at summer, near Rosh Pina

LN 075 Israel stock footage library: Sea of Galilee from the north west

LN 094 Israel stock footage library: Pan left - northern Israel at summer, with Golan mountains

LN 084 Israel stock footage library: Jordan Valley - trees and green Samaria mountains in winter

LN 078 Israel stock footage library: Pan right over peaks of the Galilee mountains

LN 074 Israel stock footage library: Pan left from Tabgha to Sea of Galilee

LN 086 Israel stock footage library: Jordan Valley - pan right over crops and fields

LN 069 Stock footage Israel: Pan right over wheat fields in south Israel at harvest

LN 073 Israel stock footage library: Pan right over Kibbutzim & fields at summer

LN 080 Israel stock footage library: top shot from Galilee mountain of fields and village in valley

LN 093 Israel stock footage library: Pan left over Golan mountains with Sea of Galilee in background

LN 088 Israel stock footage library: Jordan Valley - pan right over Jordan River creek and landscape

LN 079 Israel stock footage library: Pan right to left: Qal'at Namrud fortress in the Galilee

LN 076 Israel stock footage library: Slow Pan to left: below Qal'at Namrud fortress in the Galilee

LN 089 Israel stock footage library: Sea of Galilee - a boat sails with fishermen

LN 081 Israel stock footage library: Green wheat fields in the Galilee

LN 082 Israel stock footage library: Zoom in on a wheat field in Galilee mountains

LN 099 Israel stock footage library: Galilee landscape at summer

LN 095 Israel stock footage library: from sky in northern Israel at summer, with Golan mountains

LN 070 Stock footage Israel: Zoom in over wheat fields in south Israel at harvest

LN 071 Israel stock footage library: Open shot of trees and fields in the Galilee at summer

LN 077 Israel stock footage library: Pan right over Lower Galilee mountains landscape at summer

LN 098 Israel stock footage library: Pan right over the south part of Sea of Galilee at summer

Israel stock footage library: LN_100 Galilee village and landscape at summer

LN 067 A sunflower field in south Israel - pan left to right

LN 068 Zoom in to close up of a sunflower field in south Israel

LN 065 Slow pan left over wheat fields in south Israel Negev Desert

LN 055 Stock footage Israel: migrating birds in the Hula Park and swamp. Pan left to right

LN 066 Agriculture lot in south Israel with a tractor plowing in background

LN 056 Stock footage Israel: Close up of migrating birds in the Hula Park and swamp

LN 057 Stock footage Israel: Close up of migrating birds in the Hula Park and swamp

LN 053 Israel stock footage library: a camel in the Negev Desert

LN 064 The Dead Sea - zoom out from water to west coast and Judea mountains

LN 050 Israel stock footage library: Negev desert, sunset with a camel crossing frame

LN 025 Israel stock footage library: Negev mountains, Ein Ovdat (Avdat)

LN 051 Israel stock footage library: camels in the Negev Desert

LN 052 Israel stock footage library: a still camel in the Negev Desert

LN 024 Israel stock footage library: Negev mountains, slow pan left to right

LN 030 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, two military helicopters cross frame

LN 032 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River in winter and a small airplane

LN 035 Israel stock footage library: Low angle of Jordan River bustling water in winter

LN 027 Israel stock footage library: A small oasis in the Negev Desert

LN 005 Israel stock footage library: Hula Park and swamp - pan right to left

LN 019 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, tilt up to Golan mountains

LN 023 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, with a slow summer stream

LN 054 Stock footage Israel: migrating birds in the Hula Park and swamp. Pan right to left

LN 034 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River bustling water in winter

LN 031 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, strong water stream in winter

LN 016 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, north of Sea of Galilee, near Hayarden Park

LN 092 Israel stock footage library: Slow zoom in to Sea of Galilee from the North East

LN 087 Israel stock footage library: Jordan Valley - tilt up from fields to palm trees to mountains

LN 020 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, with a strong winter stream

LN 003 Israel stock footage library: Hula Park and swamp - fix shot flowers

LN 096 Israel stock footage library: Pan right - northern Israel at summer, near Rosh Pina

LN 033 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River in winter, strong water stream

LN 083 Israel stock footage library: Jordan Valley - zoom out from mountain to winter desert land

LN 026 Israel stock footage library: A small spring in the Negev Desert

LN 029 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River and Golan Mountains in winter

LN 022 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, with a strong winter stream - low angle

LN 002 Israel stock footage library: Pan right to left of Hula Park and swamp

LN 018 Israel stock footage library: Pan right to left of Jordan River, with a strong winter stream

LN 072 Israel stock footage library: Pan left over trees and fields in the Galilee at summer

LN 006 Israel stock footage library: Hula Park and swamp - tilt down from clouds to water

LN 021 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, near Jordan park

LN 028 Israel stock footage library: Tilt up over ruins and mountain in the Negev Desert at winter

JC_006 - Highlight Films stock footage library: Jerusalem Church of the Holy Sepulchre indoors

LN 015 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, near Bnot Yaakov bridge.

LN 017 Israel stock footage library: Jordan River, with a strong winter stream

ABOUT HD FOOTAGE OF LANDSCAPE AND NATURE IN ISRAEL

HD footage of landscape and nature in Israel: Israel offers a great variety of landscapes, and many of them are in this collection: from the Galilee green surroundings to the Judean Desert and the Negev desert.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

