4K AERIAL FOOTAGE OF THE DEAD SEA

Israel Stock footage

Here are our 4K aerial video clips of The Dead Sea and its shores. All clips are available for licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 4K, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $25 per second / $199 per clip.

All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

AD4K 015 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea sinkholes, close to far

AD4K 017 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea sinkholes and coastline spin from above

AD4K 016 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea sinkholes, sun reflection, fly back to wide

AD4K 011 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast and sinkholes

AD4K 007 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast flying above Dead Sea

AD4K 010 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: High Altitude Dead Sea Coast

AD4K 008 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: High Altitude Dead Sea Coast

AD4K 012 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast and Sun Reflection

AD4K 009 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast, fly back to sinkholes

AD4K 036 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools and Factory

AD4K 014 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea sinkholes

AD4K 031 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Yellow and Brown Dead Sea Evaporation Pools

AD4K 034 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea - Green Water and Salt

AD4K 038 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools, Factory in Background

AD4K 035 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools and Factory

AD4K 028 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools

AD4K 032 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Close on Colorful Dead Sea Evaporation Pools

AD4K 026 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Circles of Salt in Green Water

AD4K 030 - Beautiful 4K Aerial Video of the south part of the Dead Sea: evaporation pools

AD4K 027 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Close on Dead Sea Evaporation Pools

AD4K 025 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea - Green Evaporation Pools

AD4K 020 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Hotels and Desert Mountains

AD4K 024 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools and Cliffs

AD4K 022 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Hotels and Desert Mountains from over the Dead Sea

- Aerial 4K Dead Sea: High altitude Dead Sea coast and surrounding areaAD4K 019

AD4K 023 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools

AD4K 021 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Hotels and Evaporation Pools in Background

AD4K 018 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Hotels with Evaporation Pools in Background

AD4K 001 - Aerial 4K stock footage of Dead Sea Coast

AD4K 003 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast and Desert Mountains

AD4K 013 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: High Altitude Dead Sea Coast and Sinkholes

AD4K 006 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast flying above Dead Sea

AD4K 002 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast

AD4K 005 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast and Road

AD4K 004 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Coast

AD4K 037 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools and Factory

AD4K 039 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools and Salt Circles

AD4K 033 - Aerial 4K Dead Sea: Dead Sea Evaporation Pools

ABOUT 4K AERIAL FOOTAGE OF THE DEAD SEA

This collection covers the Eastern coast of the Dead Sea: beaches, sinkholes, evaporation pools, hotels.We continue to film in the Dead Sea areas on a regular basis.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

